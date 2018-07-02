Garcia Pitches Yankees to A Win Over Royals

NEW YORK (AP) -- Freddy Garcia pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter provided the offense and the New York Yankees' bullpen made it stand up in a 3-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Brett Gardner tripled and scored twice as the Yankees won for the eighth time in 10 games at home against the Royals. Kansas City has a major league-best 15 wins at Kauffman Stadium but dropped to just 3-9 on the road this season. Garcia (2-2) gave up six hits and a pair of walks in six-plus innings to win for only the second time in nine decisions against the Royals. He outpitched Kyle Davies (1-5), who allowed three runs in five-plus innings for Kansas City.

