Garcia Shines as Cardinals Get First Win

JUPITER, Fl (AP) -- Josh Beckett pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits, for the Boston Red Sox in a 9-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday in St. Louis' 9-3 victory, allowing two hits.



Beckett has allowed three hits and no runs in five innings this spring.

Cardinals starter Jaime Garcia pitched two hitless innings in his first spring start, striking out four. Garcia did not allow a ball out of infield and started the game by striking out Jacoby Ellsbury and Dustin Pedroia.

Matt Adams and Shane Robinson each drove in three runs for the Cardinals as the game was delayed 34 minutes in the fourth inning because of rain.