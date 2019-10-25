Garcia Shines as Cardinals Get First Win
JUPITER, Fl (AP) -- Josh Beckett pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits, for the Boston Red Sox in a 9-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday in St. Louis' 9-3 victory, allowing two hits.
Beckett has allowed three hits and no runs in five innings this spring.
Cardinals starter Jaime Garcia pitched two hitless innings in his first spring start, striking out four. Garcia did not allow a ball out of infield and started the game by striking out Jacoby Ellsbury and Dustin Pedroia.
Matt Adams and Shane Robinson each drove in three runs for the Cardinals as the game was delayed 34 minutes in the fourth inning because of rain.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Columbia police say they are now opening a criminal investigation into the disappearance of Mengqi Ji Elledge, who... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The National Weather Service has predicted higher temperatures and more precipitation in the Missouri River Basin to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Salute to Veterans Air Show won't return to Columbia after 31 years of Memorial Day Celebrations. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man on suspicion of sodomy more than a year and half after the alleged crime... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man arrested late Thursday by police is connected to a deadly drug overdose case in July, according... More >>
in
WENTZVILLE (AP) — Striking workers at a General Motors plant in the St. Louis area have voted to approve... More >>
in
YELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Officials in Arkansas say a hunter died after he was attacked by a deer that... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY- Culvert pipe replacement work and new pavement installation will take place next week on Route 94. The... More >>
in
FULTON- Officers with the MUSTANG Drug Task Force and the Fulton Police Department arrested a woman Friday on drug-related charges.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Law enforcement agencies and other organizations will hold drug takeback events Friday and Saturday. Workers behind the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department is organizing seven prescription drug collections Friday and Saturday. These collections are... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A downtown tradition has come back to its roots with its original name: Halloweenie. "We're all here... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It’s getting cold, but Hickman’s heating up at the perfect time. The Kewpies are... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Family and community members came together to remember the life of 13-year-old Dajion A. Harris Thursday at his... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The roundabout at Forum Boulevard and Green Meadows Road opened Thursday evening, 30 days ahead of schedule, the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One Columbia group is trying to attract more sports tourism to the city. A new sports commission... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Salute to Veterans has ended it's mission with the organization announcing that all activities will be cancelled.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Board of Education is making efforts to help students receive more adequate access to... More >>
in