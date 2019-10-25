Garcia Shines as Cardinals Get First Win

7 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, March 08 2012 Mar 8, 2012 Thursday, March 08, 2012 5:07:00 PM CST March 08, 2012 in Baseball
Source: Associated Press

JUPITER, Fl (AP) -- Josh Beckett pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits, for the Boston Red Sox in a 9-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday in St. Louis' 9-3 victory, allowing two hits.

Beckett has allowed three hits and no runs in five innings this spring.

Cardinals starter Jaime Garcia pitched two hitless innings in his first spring start, striking out four. Garcia did not allow a ball out of infield and started the game by striking out Jacoby Ellsbury and Dustin Pedroia.

Matt Adams and Shane Robinson each drove in three runs for the Cardinals as the game was delayed 34 minutes in the fourth inning because of rain.

 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia police begin criminal investigation into missing woman case
Columbia police begin criminal investigation into missing woman case
COLUMBIA - Columbia police say they are now opening a criminal investigation into the disappearance of Mengqi Ji Elledge, who... More >>
53 minutes ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 Friday, October 25, 2019 5:50:00 PM CDT October 25, 2019 in News

National Weather Service predicts strong flooding threat in 2020
National Weather Service predicts strong flooding threat in 2020
JEFFERSON CITY - The National Weather Service has predicted higher temperatures and more precipitation in the Missouri River Basin to... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 Friday, October 25, 2019 5:00:00 PM CDT October 25, 2019 in News

Salute to Veterans Air Show ending 31-year run
Salute to Veterans Air Show ending 31-year run
COLUMBIA - The Salute to Veterans Air Show won't return to Columbia after 31 years of Memorial Day Celebrations. ... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 Friday, October 25, 2019 2:36:00 PM CDT October 25, 2019 in News

Suspect in sodomy case arrested more than 18 months after crime
Suspect in sodomy case arrested more than 18 months after crime
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man on suspicion of sodomy more than a year and half after the alleged crime... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 Friday, October 25, 2019 1:57:00 PM CDT October 25, 2019 in News

Man facing drug charge connected to deadly overdose
Man facing drug charge connected to deadly overdose
COLUMBIA - A man arrested late Thursday by police is connected to a deadly drug overdose case in July, according... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 Friday, October 25, 2019 1:47:00 PM CDT October 25, 2019 in News

St. Louis area General Motors workers approve contract
St. Louis area General Motors workers approve contract
WENTZVILLE (AP) — Striking workers at a General Motors plant in the St. Louis area have voted to approve... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 Friday, October 25, 2019 12:43:00 PM CDT October 25, 2019 in News

Hunter dies in Arkansas after deer he'd shot attacks him
Hunter dies in Arkansas after deer he'd shot attacks him
YELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Officials in Arkansas say a hunter died after he was attacked by a deer that... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 Friday, October 25, 2019 11:27:00 AM CDT October 25, 2019 in News

Callaway County prepares for Route 94 closure
Callaway County prepares for Route 94 closure
CALLAWAY COUNTY- Culvert pipe replacement work and new pavement installation will take place next week on Route 94. The... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 Friday, October 25, 2019 10:24:00 AM CDT October 25, 2019 in Top Stories

Woman arrested for multiple felony charges
Woman arrested for multiple felony charges
FULTON- Officers with the MUSTANG Drug Task Force and the Fulton Police Department arrested a woman Friday on drug-related charges.... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 Friday, October 25, 2019 9:51:00 AM CDT October 25, 2019 in Top Stories

Drug takeback events begin amid settlements with opioid makers
Drug takeback events begin amid settlements with opioid makers
COLUMBIA - Law enforcement agencies and other organizations will hold drug takeback events Friday and Saturday. Workers behind the... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 Friday, October 25, 2019 9:11:00 AM CDT October 25, 2019 in News

Boone County to hold prescription drug take back events
Boone County to hold prescription drug take back events
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department is organizing seven prescription drug collections Friday and Saturday. These collections are... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 Friday, October 25, 2019 3:34:00 AM CDT October 25, 2019 in News

Columbia's 'Halloweenie' makes its return
Columbia's 'Halloweenie' makes its return
COLUMBIA - A downtown tradition has come back to its roots with its original name: Halloweenie. "We're all here... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 Friday, October 25, 2019 3:14:00 AM CDT October 25, 2019 in News

Kewpies prepared for senior night showdown
Kewpies prepared for senior night showdown
COLUMBIA - It’s getting cold, but Hickman’s heating up at the perfect time. The Kewpies are... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 Thursday, October 24, 2019 9:02:56 PM CDT October 24, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Community remembers 13-year-old killed in second degree murder case
Community remembers 13-year-old killed in second degree murder case
COLUMBIA – Family and community members came together to remember the life of 13-year-old Dajion A. Harris Thursday at his... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 Thursday, October 24, 2019 8:28:00 PM CDT October 24, 2019 in News

Roundabout at Forum and Green Meadows opens ahead of schedule
Roundabout at Forum and Green Meadows opens ahead of schedule
COLUMBIA - The roundabout at Forum Boulevard and Green Meadows Road opened Thursday evening, 30 days ahead of schedule, the... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 Thursday, October 24, 2019 8:03:00 PM CDT October 24, 2019 in News

Proposed sports commission to help bring events to Columbia
Proposed sports commission to help bring events to Columbia
COLUMBIA - One Columbia group is trying to attract more sports tourism to the city. A new sports commission... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 Thursday, October 24, 2019 7:05:00 PM CDT October 24, 2019 in News

Salute to Veterans ceases all activities
Salute to Veterans ceases all activities
JEFFERSON CITY - Salute to Veterans has ended it's mission with the organization announcing that all activities will be cancelled.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 Thursday, October 24, 2019 5:45:00 PM CDT October 24, 2019 in News

State Board of Education pushing for more school counselors
State Board of Education pushing for more school counselors
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Board of Education is making efforts to help students receive more adequate access to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 Thursday, October 24, 2019 3:55:00 PM CDT October 24, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 48°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
7pm 48°
8pm 47°
9pm 45°
10pm 44°