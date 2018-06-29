Garcia struggles, Mets take down Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wilmer Flores and Justin Ruggiano homered as the New York Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Jose Reyes reached four base times and scored three runs. Asdrubal Cabrera had three hits, drove in a run and scored once.

The offense helped Robert Gsellman (1-0) get the decision in his major league debut. Gsellman, pressed into action after starter Jonathon Niese left with an injury in the first inning, pitched 3 2/3 innings without allowing an earned run.

Jeurys Familia earned his 42nd save, one shy of the Mets' season record set by Familia last year and Armando Benitez in 2001.

Cardinals lefty Jaime Garcia (10-9) gave up a season-high six runs at home, in just four innings. New York broke a 22 1/3-inning streak in which Garcia hadn't given up an earned run at home to the Mets.