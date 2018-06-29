Garcia struggles, Mets take down Cardinals

1 year 10 months 4 days ago Tuesday, August 23 2016 Aug 23, 2016 Tuesday, August 23, 2016 10:36:37 PM CDT August 23, 2016 in Sports
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wilmer Flores and Justin Ruggiano homered as the New York Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Jose Reyes reached four base times and scored three runs. Asdrubal Cabrera had three hits, drove in a run and scored once.

The offense helped Robert Gsellman (1-0) get the decision in his major league debut. Gsellman, pressed into action after starter Jonathon Niese left with an injury in the first inning, pitched 3 2/3 innings without allowing an earned run.

Jeurys Familia earned his 42nd save, one shy of the Mets' season record set by Familia last year and Armando Benitez in 2001.

Cardinals lefty Jaime Garcia (10-9) gave up a season-high six runs at home, in just four innings. New York broke a 22 1/3-inning streak in which Garcia hadn't given up an earned run at home to the Mets.

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 89°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
12pm 93°
1pm 95°
2pm 96°
3pm 97°