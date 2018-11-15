Garden City lays off entire police department
GARDEN CITY - An entire police department is out of a job Wednesday morning without notice.
According to the Garden City Police Department Facebook page, the Mayor and Council "shuttered" the department.
"At about 10:00 this morning, Chief Alber was notified the City of Garden City was to "lay off" 100% of the Police Department staff effective immediately," the post says.
The post says the chief is to remain in his position. It adds there was no explanation was given or plans to further staff the department.
It is unknown how the city will be policed when the chief isn't working or how to handle upcoming criminal cases.
