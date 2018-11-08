Garden Opened To Honor Former Mayor

COLUMBIA - From 1995 to 2010, Darwin Hindman served as mayor of Columbia. On Saturday he and his wife were honored for their 15 years of service to the community, as the Darwin and Axie Hindman Discovery Garden was unveiled in Stephens Lake Park.The groundbreaking ceremony began at 10:30 a.m., as the first shovel full of dirt was taken out of the two-acre plot.The Discovery Garden will feature three smaller gardens that will highlight plant life from Missouri as well as educational exhibits.

Work on the Discovery Garden will begin sometime this winter, if the weather cooperates, and the garden will hopefully be completed in the spring of 2012.

A fund-raising goal of $60,000 was initially set for the project, but as of Saturday, approximately $77,000 has been donated.