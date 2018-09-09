Gardner, Yankees rough up Guthrie, Royals 14-1

NEW YORK (AP) - Brett Gardner, Brian McCann and Chase Headley homered during an eight-run first inning and the New York Yankees quickly erased the memory of a lost weekend, romping past the AL Central-leading Kansas City Royals 14-1 Monday.

Stephen Drew added another three-run homer off a favorite foil of the Yankees, Jeremy Guthrie (4-3), before the team made an out in the second.

Slade Heathcott hit his first major league homer in the seventh as New York, coming off a sweep by Texas, snapped a six-game skid. The Yankees won for just the second time in 12 games, beating the team that began the day with the best record in the majors.

Nathan Eovaldi (4-1) pitched with runners on in all but two of his seven-plus innings. Working on five days' rest, he allowed eight hits and a run.