Garrard, Gabbert Unimpressive as Jags Beat Falcons

JACKSONVILLE, FL (AP) -- Jacksonville's quarterback competition turned out to be a stalemate against Atlanta. David Garrard did little to solidify his starting spot and rookie Blaine Gabbert was equally unimpressive as the Jaguars beat the Falcons 15-13 Friday night.

Garrard completed 7 of 12 passes for 99 yards, with an interception in three series. Gabbert, the 10th overall pick in April's draft, completed 11 of 23 passes for 96 yards in seven series. Gabbert was plagued by several drops, including three on one second-half series that forced the Jaguars to settle for a 54-yard field goal.

Matt Ryan's receiving corps had similar issues, but Harry Douglas turned a short crossing route into a 76-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Ryan finished 7 of 15 for 116 yards.