Gary Filbert Recieves Builder's Award

7 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Monday, March 21 2011 Mar 21, 2011 Monday, March 21, 2011 7:37:00 PM CDT March 21, 2011 in Sports
MEXICO - Gary Filbert might be best known for his 14-year coaching run at Mexico High School and the recent naming of Mexico's basketball court in his name.

Although, Mexico is not the only place Filbert has been successful.

Filbert played and coached at MU. He also served as the long-time executive director of the Show-Me State Games.

Earlier today, Filbert was awarded the Show-Me State Games Builder's Award for his work in the show-me state movements. He is the first recipient of the award.

The Show-Me State Games continue to be a national model for other states. Filbert says his staff deserves a lot of credit.

 

