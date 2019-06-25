Gary Pinkel again undergoing treatments for cancer

COLUMBIA - Former Mizzou football coach Gary Pinkel is once again undergoing cancer treatments.

Pinkel said he began treatment again in May for his Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

"It's not unusual for the type of lymphoma that I have. There's 99 types of lymphoma - mine's Non-Hodgkin's type. It went in remission and I knew it was going to come back. But I'm fine," he said Monday at his charity golf tournament.

Pinkel was in remission for four years before resuming treatments. Doctors diagnosed him in May of 2015. He stepped down as Missouri's head football coach in November of 2015 following the diagnosis.

On Monday, Pinkel's foundation, G.P. M.A.D.E, hosted a golf tournament to raise money for youth battling lymphoma and leukemia-type cancers. The event was sold out and even included a few former players.

Friends, family and team members spoke of the attitude that Pinkel has kept throughout his diagnosis.

Former Missouri wide receiver T.J. Moe said, "It's like his phrase whenever we had a rough time in the season or whatever it looked like, he said look you are going to hit adversity and when that adversity comes, and it, inevitably, you fight like hell because you never know when greatness is around the corner."

In April, Pinkel began another battle, in the creation of his foundation, G.P. M.A.D.E, which focuses on improving the lives of children. The organization named three goals: to support research for lymphoma and leukemia, youth with physical challenges and youth in challenging economic and social situations.

The former coach said he believes that research is an undervalued form of cancer awareness.

"People say oh I've given some money for research and cancer and it's nice you're doing it. But, it's everything," he continued. "Research is absolutely everything."

Pinkel said he hopes his organization can raise both awareness and funds for cancer research and he has a lot of support in his mission.

Former Missouri wide receiver Jeremy Maclin said he's a huge supporter of his former coach.

"Anything Pinkel asks me to do, if I'm available, I'm all for it," Maclin said. "He's played a big part in my life, clearly. You can see all the people that came out to support him, you can see how much he's loved."

Pinkel said he will continue to plan events for his foundation and cancer research.