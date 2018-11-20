Gary Pinkel Named Semifinalist For Coach Of The Year

COLUMBIA - Missouri football head coach Gary Pinkel has been named a semifinalist for the 2013 Maxwell Football Club Collegiate Coach of the Year.

Pinkel is one of 16 coaches named semifinalists. The other 15, as announced by MFC President Ron Jaworski, includes Nick Saban (Alabama), Gus Malzahn (Auburn), Art Briles (Baylor), Steve Addazio (Boston College), David Cutcliffe (Duke), Jimbo Fisher (Florida State), Mark Dantonio (Michigan State), Rod Carey (Northern Illinois), Urban Meyer (Ohio State), Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State), George O'Leary (UCF), Ed Orgeron (USC) and Gary Andersen (Wisconsin).

This nomination comes a year removed from his disastrous 2012 campaign where the Tigers limped to a 5-7 record with a 2-6 conference record in their first season in the SEC. Key starters such as James Franklin and Henry Josey were sidelined with injuries during the year.

Since that season, the Tigers are now in the drivers seat to win the SEC East and the chance to not only play in a big bowl game, but the SEC Championship. MIssouri currently hold an 9-1 overall record and a 5-1 conference record, with their only loss coming in double overtime to South Carolina.

Pinkel is second in wins for a Missouri coach with 99 wins as he trails the legendary Don Faurot in total wins for a Missouri coach by a mere two wins. He will have the chance to tie Faurot's record when Missouri faces off against Ole Miss this Saturday and Texas A&M next Saturday.

The winner will be announced on December 17th. Penn State's Bill O'Brien won the award last year.