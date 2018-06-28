Garza Goes Five to Beat Cards

CHICAGO (AP) -- Matt Garza got his first win at Wrigley Field as the Chicago Cubs delivered their biggest offensive output of the season Wednesday night to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 11-4.

Chicago scored six runs in the third after a 53-minute rain delay, added four more in the fifth and finished with 17 hits, four by Starlin Castro. The runs were the most the Cubs had scored this season and the hits tied a season high.

The Cards dropped to 1-1 without manager Tony La Russa, who missed his second straight game as he recovers from shingles. He'll be absent for the remainder of St. Louis' six-game road swing that ends Sunday in Cincinnati.

Garza (2-4) went five innings, allowing three hits and a run in his fifth start in the Cubs' home ball park.