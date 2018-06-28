Gas Leak at New Apartments

Contractors were working on a new sidewalk in front of the building when they hit the active gas line.

Firefighters arrived just after 1:30.

The high humidity kept the natural gas near the ground so -- luckily -- the leak didn't cause any damage.

"They wanted to make sure they didn't have any explosive levels of gas in any of the surrounding buildings. Fortunately our findings were that there were no levels of explosive gas in the surroundings buildings other than the building under construction," said Batt. Chief Steven Sapp.

It took about an hour to stop the leak.

No other surrounding buildings were evacuated.