Gas Leak in Downtown Columbia

Emergency crews responded, and say they found high levels of natural gas in the church, causing firefighters to evacuate the building. Fire fighters say they took extra caution because too much natural gas can lead to a big fire.

"We had some fairly significant readings in the church, water heater in the church, furnace in the church, so we wanted to make sure that it didn't find that source of ignition and ignite." said Battalion Chief Steve Sapp.

Firefighters say the gas did not cause a fire today, and that no one was hurt during the leak.