Gas Leak in Downtown Columbia
Emergency crews responded, and say they found high levels of natural gas in the church, causing firefighters to evacuate the building. Fire fighters say they took extra caution because too much natural gas can lead to a big fire.
"We had some fairly significant readings in the church, water heater in the church, furnace in the church, so we wanted to make sure that it didn't find that source of ignition and ignite." said Battalion Chief Steve Sapp.
Firefighters say the gas did not cause a fire today, and that no one was hurt during the leak.
More News
Grid
List
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-2 for the expansion of the local bar and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Planned Parenthood and Spectrum Health Care in Columbia have joined a network that provides free or... More >>
in
O'FALLON (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said President Donald Trump is focused on and concerned about the possibility that... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Move-in day for many students is only a couple weeks away and some still haven't signed a lease... More >>
in
Moderna coronavirus vaccine shows 'promising' safety and immune response results in published Phase 1 study, but more research is needed
(CNN) -- A Covid-19 vaccine developed by the biotechnology company Moderna in partnership with the National Institutes of Health has... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The same day that Missouri broke a record for new COVID-19 cases , Governor Parson said the... More >>
in
MEXICO - SSM Health, a catholic non-profit that owns St. Mary's Hospital in Mexico has signed a letter of intent... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was being treated for a possible infection and was expected to stay... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The Washington D.C. NFL football team announced on Monday it will retire the teams name and logo. Washington... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Former Mizzou basketball player, Sophie Cunningham, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 18th. The WNBA player explains why... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The Washington Redskins announced in a press release on Monday the team would be retiring its name and... More >>
in
TIPTON – While some schools may not know if the fall will have in-person classes. Some school districts are already... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - A representative from consulting firm Cooperative Strategies laid out the next steps to the Columbia Board... More >>
in
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The SEC announced Tuesday the start of the soccer, cross county and volleyball seasons will be postponed... More >>
in
BOSTON (AP) — The Trump administration has rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer schools or... More >>
in
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
in
(AP) - Tax procrastinators, your time is running out. As the coronavirus pandemic took hold this spring, the federal... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed with defensive tackle Chris Jones on a four-year, $85 million... More >>
in