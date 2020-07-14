Gas Leak in Downtown Columbia

1 decade 3 years 4 months ago Tuesday, February 27 2007 Feb 27, 2007 Tuesday, February 27, 2007 5:22:29 PM CST February 27, 2007 in News
Emergency crews responded, and say they found high levels of natural gas in the church, causing firefighters to evacuate the building. Fire fighters say they took extra caution because too much natural gas can lead to a big fire.

"We had some fairly significant readings in the church, water heater in the church, furnace in the church, so we wanted to make sure that it didn't find that source of ignition and ignite." said Battalion Chief Steve Sapp.

Firefighters say the gas did not cause a fire today, and that no one was hurt during the leak.

More News

Grid
List

Osage Beach commission votes 'yes' to Backwater Jacks expansion
Osage Beach commission votes 'yes' to Backwater Jacks expansion
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-2 for the expansion of the local bar and... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 7:26:00 PM CDT July 14, 2020 in News

Two Columbia clinics added to free or low-cost birth control network
Two Columbia clinics added to free or low-cost birth control network
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Planned Parenthood and Spectrum Health Care in Columbia have joined a network that provides free or... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 7:22:21 PM CDT July 14, 2020 in News

Parson: Trump 'focused' on situation with St. Louis couple
Parson: Trump 'focused' on situation with St. Louis couple
O'FALLON (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said President Donald Trump is focused on and concerned about the possibility that... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 7:13:06 PM CDT July 14, 2020 in News

MU students holding off on signing lease agreements due to uncertainty
MU students holding off on signing lease agreements due to uncertainty
COLUMBIA - Move-in day for many students is only a couple weeks away and some still haven't signed a lease... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 7:03:00 PM CDT July 14, 2020 in News

Moderna coronavirus vaccine shows 'promising' safety and immune response results in published Phase 1 study, but more research is needed
Moderna coronavirus vaccine shows 'promising' safety and immune response results in published Phase 1 study, but more research is needed
(CNN) -- A Covid-19 vaccine developed by the biotechnology company Moderna in partnership with the National Institutes of Health has... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 6:59:12 PM CDT July 14, 2020 in News

Governor Parson talks masks, calls on young people
Governor Parson talks masks, calls on young people
JEFFERSON CITY - The same day that Missouri broke a record for new COVID-19 cases , Governor Parson said the... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 6:49:00 PM CDT July 14, 2020 in News

SSM Health signs letter of intent to sell St. Mary's Hospital
SSM Health signs letter of intent to sell St. Mary's Hospital
MEXICO - SSM Health, a catholic non-profit that owns St. Mary's Hospital in Mexico has signed a letter of intent... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 6:21:00 PM CDT July 14, 2020 in News

Justice Ginsburg treated in hospital for possible infection
Justice Ginsburg treated in hospital for possible infection
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was being treated for a possible infection and was expected to stay... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 6:03:37 PM CDT July 14, 2020 in News

Will the Kansas City Chiefs change the team name?
Will the Kansas City Chiefs change the team name?
COLUMBIA – The Washington D.C. NFL football team announced on Monday it will retire the teams name and logo. Washington... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 4:44:00 PM CDT July 14, 2020 in News

Sophie Cunningham tested positive with COVID-19 in June, now at WNBA training
Sophie Cunningham tested positive with COVID-19 in June, now at WNBA training
COLUMBIA – Former Mizzou basketball player, Sophie Cunningham, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 18th. The WNBA player explains why... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 4:03:00 PM CDT July 14, 2020 in News

Former Mizzou players now Washington players talk about retiring the team name
Former Mizzou players now Washington players talk about retiring the team name
COLUMBIA – The Washington Redskins announced in a press release on Monday the team would be retiring its name and... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 4:00:00 PM CDT July 14, 2020 in News

Tipton and Blair Oaks conduct in-person summer school despite COVID-19
Tipton and Blair Oaks conduct in-person summer school despite COVID-19
TIPTON – While some schools may not know if the fall will have in-person classes. Some school districts are already... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 3:50:00 PM CDT July 14, 2020 in News

Next steps outlined for elementary school attendance zones
Next steps outlined for elementary school attendance zones
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - A representative from consulting firm Cooperative Strategies laid out the next steps to the Columbia Board... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 3:27:57 PM CDT July 14, 2020 in News

SEC postpones volleyball, soccer, cross county competition for the fall
SEC postpones volleyball, soccer, cross county competition for the fall
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The SEC announced Tuesday the start of the soccer, cross county and volleyball seasons will be postponed... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 3:05:00 PM CDT July 14, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students, Choi releases statement
UPDATE: Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students, Choi releases statement
BOSTON (AP) — The Trump administration has rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer schools or... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 2:51:00 PM CDT July 14, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 2:30:00 PM CDT July 14, 2020 in News

No more delays: What to know about the July 15 tax deadline
No more delays: What to know about the July 15 tax deadline
(AP) - Tax procrastinators, your time is running out. As the coronavirus pandemic took hold this spring, the federal... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 1:49:16 PM CDT July 14, 2020 in News

AP source: Chiefs, Jones agree to 4-year, $85M extension
AP source: Chiefs, Jones agree to 4-year, $85M extension
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed with defensive tackle Chris Jones on a four-year, $85 million... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 1:44:00 PM CDT July 14, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 85°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 84°
10pm 82°
11pm 81°
12am 80°