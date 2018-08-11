Gas leak prompts evacuation

COLUMBIA - A gas leak near Broadway Bluffs Drive and Trimble Road led to the evacuation of the nearby strip mall and other surrounding businesses Friday.

Columbia Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Frazier said the leak was caused by construction workers who accidentally hit a gas pipe.

"Gas can travel obviously. We look at wind speed and direction and as a precautionary measure we've evacuated the businesses in the area," Frazier said.

Ameren UE was on-site and planned to dig up Trimble Road to examine the extent of damage the road sustained.

The fire department has advised people to keep a safe distance from the scene.