Gas Leak Under Control

7 years 7 months 5 days ago Monday, September 26 2011 Sep 26, 2011 Monday, September 26, 2011 5:55:00 PM CDT September 26, 2011 in News
By: Laura Janvier
COLUMBIA - Ameren Missouri received a call around 3:30 p.m. Monday about a gas leak on Sexton Street and Business Loop. The gas leak forced the Fire Department to close the street for about an hour and thirty minutes. Ameren Missouri said a plumbing company was working in the area and struck one of the lines. Ameren Missouri crews were on the scene by 3:45 p.m and finished repairing the gas leak by 5:56 p.m.

 

