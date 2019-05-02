Gas Leak Under Control

COLUMBIA - Ameren Missouri received a call around 3:30 p.m. Monday about a gas leak on Sexton Street and Business Loop. The gas leak forced the Fire Department to close the street for about an hour and thirty minutes. Ameren Missouri said a plumbing company was working in the area and struck one of the lines. Ameren Missouri crews were on the scene by 3:45 p.m and finished repairing the gas leak by 5:56 p.m.