Gas Pipeline Ruptures, Explodes in Mo.

By: The Associated Press

HUGHESVILLE (AP) - A natural gas pipeline has ruptured in a rural area in western Missouri causing an explosion and fire. No injuries were reported.

The Pettis County Sheriff's Department says the pipeline, owned by Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Co., ruptured late Thursday outside Hughesville, about 75 miles east of Kansas City.

Pettis County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Egbert says the rupture and explosion set fire to several hog barns, farm outbuildings, equipment and hay bales.

The sheriff's department says fewer than a dozen residents within three miles of the explosion were evacuated but were allowed back into their homes before dawn.

Egbert says crews were working Friday to repair the line. A spokeswoman for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline says the company has rerouted gas from the area so deliveries won't be affected.