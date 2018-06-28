Gas Price Strain

The recent .15 cent spike in gas prices is putting a strain even on those who sell gas.

"I can't afford gas when the prices are above $2.00, I have to pawn stuff to get to work, I can't afford it," said Victoria Martin, gas station cashier.

A local economic professor says prices probably won't drop anytime soon.

"The bulk of the rates premium reflected in the oil price is still in place and it's unlikely it will disappear in the near future unless we see some breakthrough in diplomacy," said Shawn Ni, MU Economics professor.

The chance gas prices will lower seems remote, but the price of crude oil has dropped in the last few days and a temporary drop in prices could occur next week.