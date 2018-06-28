Gas Prices Dip For Now

Ross Claytor doesn't like emptying his pockets to fill up his truck.

"This guy's got a pretty big tank. It usually runs up to $50 [or] $60 to get it all the way filled up. It's pretty expensive," Ross Claytor, driver, said.

But the expense is coming down. Gas prices are now at $2.99 a gallon at most stations, and many drivers are taking advantage of the lower price.

The last time drivers saw gas prices lower than $3 at the pump was on May 10th. Even with prices at a three week low, some drivers still try to avoid using their cars.

"Trying to drive as little as possible is a good idea."

Drivers hope prices stay low, but they expect the next hike to come with the next holiday on July 4.