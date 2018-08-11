Gas Prices Drop Across the State

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Gasoline prices are falling across Missouri, promising lower prices at the pump for motorists heading out on road trips over Labor Day weekend. Average pump prices have fallen nearly 10% since the first week of August, from nearly $3 a gallon to about $2.70 a gallon today. AAA Auto Club of Missouri's Mike Right says the global price of crude oil has dropped because fighting has slowed in the Middle East while no big hurricanes have hit the US. Right warned prices could jump again if either of those things happen.