Gas Prices Have Some Flying High

Locals aren't the only ones enjoying low prices. Terry Adams is on his way home from an airshow in Wisconsin. This trip marked his first visit to Moberly, but he says it probably won't be his last.

"When we're flying in formation like we do they will average around 40 gallons an hour, so you like to find inexpensive gas," Adams said. "None of it's cheap, but you like to find the best prices you can get."

And right now, the best prices are in Moberly. Pilots stopping in Columbia will pay $4.91 per gallon for aviation fuel. In Jefferson City it's $4.89 per gallon. In Moberly, gas prices went up today, but at $3.75, pilots are still saving more than a dollar. When filling up a car, cheap gas makes a couple dollars difference. But when filling up an airplane with fifty or sixty gallons at a time, finding cheaper fuel makes a big difference. Airport officials say it's part of a bigger plan to increase traffic.

"We feel like our aiport is under-utilized," said Tom Sanders, Moberly Director of Public Works. "So this has really helped, especially when we have events going on where planes are coming through we really see a lot more activity here."

For Adams and his buddies, flying is a hobby that takes them all over the country.

"This plane has been the most fun I've ever had as far as a recreational thing," Adams said.

For Adams, flying is all about having fun, and saving some money is just a bonus. Normally about seven planes land in Moberly every day. But because of the Wisconsin airshow and cheap fuel, more than 80 planes landed in Moberly over the weekend.