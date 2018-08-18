Gas Prices on the Rise
COLUMBIA - Average gas prices across Missouri are lower than the national average. But, this week, according to missourigasprices.Com statewide prices have increased 6.5 cents per gallon compared to a 5.4 percent increase nationally. Barrel costs are $75-$85 but those prices are expected to rise to $85-95 a barrel which will result in an increase nationwide.
More News
Grid
List
BOONVILLE – About 100 people rode their bikes early Saturday to help raise funds for the 43rd annual Missouri River... More >>
in
PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in northwestern Missouri's Platte County say they've seized more than 200 pounds of... More >>
in
BLACK JACK (AP) — A baby bobcat found in eastern Missouri and being nursed back to health might be mistaken... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Funding cuts to in-home care for the disabled could force some Missouri residents into nursing homes,... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire said two people suffered gunshot wounds Friday night. Gregoire said the suspect... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The North America Diving Dogs dock diving competition was in its second of three days Saturday at the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary of an off-campus sorority house near MU. In... More >>
in
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery of Break Time North, 1210 East US 24.... More >>
in
(CNN) -- New court documents filed in the case of a Colorado man suspected of killing his pregnant wife and... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — It's not just audiotapes. Omarosa Manigault Newman has a stash of video, emails, text messages and... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials on Thursday approved a new generic version of EpiPen, the emergency allergy medication that... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The bomb used by the Saudi-led coalition in a devastating attack on a school bus in Yemen was... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A judge has ordered a mental evaluation for the man accused of starting the Holy Fire that has... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An ethics panel says there's reason to believe that former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens broke the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A community Facebook post on a Jefferson City page said a student got dropped off at the... More >>
in
BRANSON (AP) — A former employee of a southwestern Missouri paddlewheel tourist boat alleges in a lawsuit that he suffered... More >>
in
LINN- Forbes Magazine named State Technical College of Missouri as the third best two-year trade school in the country. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — The Islamic Center of Central Missouri in Columbia is finally moving forward with an expansion project after... More >>
in