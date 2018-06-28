Gas Prices On the Rise

Average retail gasoline prices in Missouri have risen 8.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.46/g yesterday. This compares with the national average that has increased 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $3.56/g, according to gasoline price website MissouriGasPrices.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Missouri during the past week, prices yesterday were 86.6 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 26.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 21.5 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 76.5 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.