Gas Prices Slowly Falling

COLUMBIA - The prices of gas may be finally catching up with the decline of crude oil prices. Gas prices have been falling for more than a week nationally. Wednesday's national average of $3.926 is 6 cents below its peak on May 5th.

According to GasBuddy.com, Missouri's average price is now $3.75 while Columbia is even lower, at $3.69 a gallon.

But this change hasn't satisfied all the drivers in the area.

"I budget my money and I've had to increase my gas money budget because of gas prices," Leigha Shaw, a Columbia resident, said.

And Stephanie Kelton, a mother, agrees.

"Even going to Boonville, where I've got family, I really ain't been able to go down there and see them," Kelton said.