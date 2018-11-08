Gas Station Clerk Killed in Pacific

PACIFIC (AP) - A gas station clerk is shot and killed in Pacific, discovered dead this morning by a customer. Pacific Police Chief Jim Brune says the clerk killed in eastern Missouri is 42-year-old Kevin Henderson. A customer at the MotoMart gas station and convenience store went inside to pay for gas shortly after 3 a.m. The customer found Henderson on the floor, with blood around his head. Brune says he doesn't know what the motive is in the crime. He did not say if the shop had been robbed. He says in his 26 years in Pacific, the community has only had three other homicides. All three have been solved. The Major Case Squad is investigating.