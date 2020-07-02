Gas Station Owners Not Happy

Local gas station owners say the pain at the pump hurts them too.

KOMU the day with the Missouri Petroleum Marketers and Convenience store Association. Station owners say soaring gas prices makes them sore.

Gas prices have jumped seventy cents in the past two months.

That means it costs $10 more each time to fill up a 15-gallon car.

In early February a gallon of regular unleaded sold for a $1.90.

In March, that price rose to $2.29, and today, the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.67.

Gas station franchise's met in Jefferson City Wednesday to try and lobby their legislators on a number of issues.

But with the high prices at the pump, they're finding some legislators are less willing to help them.But the director of the MPCA says "hey, we don't like the high prices either."

"The competitiveness is so intense when prices are high--much more so then when prices are low--that my members are literally selling fuel at or below cost when prices are high," said Ron Leone MPCA executive director. "So they're literally sometimes losing money every time they sell a gallon."

Most of the price you pay at the pump is not controlled by the individual gas stations.

The cost of crude oil, refining costs, and federal and local taxes make up almost 95% of that $2.67 a gallon.

While gas stations take a lot of heat from drivers they say they don't like the high prices any more than drivers do.