Gasconade and Warren Counties reach EPA water violations settlement

LENEXA, Kans. - Gasconade and Warren Counties will pay a cash penalty of $3,000 to the Environmental Protection Agency for violating the Clean Water Act.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers investigations found the counties violated the Clean Water Act by failing to obtain Section 404 permits from the Corps for gravel mining operations.

The unpermitted violations impacted approximately 2,376 linear feet of Third Creek and Crider Creek in Gasconade County and 2,595 linear feet of Massie Creek in Warren County.



The settlement is subject to a 40-day public comment period before it becomes final.