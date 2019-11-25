Gasconade authorities searching for wanted fugitive
GASCONADE COUNTY — Authorities are searching for Steven Vinson, 23, who is wanted for a probation/parole violation.
Vinson's twin brother, Shay Vinson, was recently arrested in Osage County, according to a Facebook post from the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office.
The post said Vinson is approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Vinson may be driving a red/maroon 2013 Chevrolet Cruze and is known to frequent the Owensville area.
Deputies warned people not to approach Vinson alone. Anyone with information is urged to call Central Dispatch at 573-437-7770 or the local law enforcement agency.
