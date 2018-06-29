Gasconade Co. deputies search for escaped prisoner

GASCONADE COUNTY - Sheriff's deputies in Gasconade County are searching for a man who escaped custody and was last seen Friday in Union.

Jason Mills escaped from the Madison County Jail on March 13. On Gasconade County Sheriff's Departmment's Facebook page, Sgt. Tom Dodson said Mills ran from law enforcement along the Gasconade River.

In an update on Saturday night, Dodson said Gasconade County Sheriff's deputies were working with Missouri State Highway Patrol to search the Mt. Sterling area, Kingshighway and the River Road after an unconfirmed sighting of Mills.

Mills was last seen wearing a dark jacket and camouflage pants. Dodson urges all residents of Gasconade County to secure their homes and vehicles.