Gasconade County deputies arrest "Most Wanted Fugitive"

GASCONADE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man the sheriff's office identified as its "Most Wanted Fugitive."

Douglas Keith Logan, 38, was arrested in his home in Owensville early Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the county's sheriff's office.

A previous Facebook post said Logan was wanted for a parole violation on a second degree burglary charge and stealing more than $750.

