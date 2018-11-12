Gasconade County fugitive arrested near Belle

OSAGE COUNTY - Osage County law enforcement took a fugitive from Gasconade County into custody Sunday.

Sheriff's deputies got a tip about Shay Vinson, wanted for possession of heroin and resisting arrest. With the help of the Belle Marshal's Office, they took him into custody at a home on County Road 738.

According to deputies, Vinson tried to run out the back door, but went back into the residence to hide after seeing a deputy. Vinson was located inside a closet and taken into custody with no further incidents. Arresting officers were also able to seize multiple narcotics at the scene.

Vinson was transported to the Osage County Jail where he now has pending charges for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.