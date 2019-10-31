UPDATE: Missing Gasconade County man found dead
GASCONADE COUNTY - The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office has cancelled an Endangered Person Advisory after it discovered the body of 77-year-old Bernard Mahacek in a clay pit on Thursday.
According to a news release, Mahacek became depressed after receiving a recent medical diagnosis and was suicidal in the past. He left home on Sunday without his cell phone and wallet.
A person who knows Mahacek found his vehicle on Thursday, then called the police. The police searched the property around the vehicle and found his body.
The sheriff's office does not suspect foul play but ordered the county coroner to perform an autopsy.
