UPDATE: Missing Gasconade County man found dead

GASCONADE COUNTY - The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office has cancelled an Endangered Person Advisory after it discovered the body of 77-year-old Bernard Mahacek in a clay pit on Thursday.

According to a news release, Mahacek became depressed after receiving a recent medical diagnosis and was suicidal in the past. He left home on Sunday without his cell phone and wallet.

A person who knows Mahacek found his vehicle on Thursday, then called the police. The police searched the property around the vehicle and found his body.