Gasconade County sheriff investigates death

BLAND - The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Bland.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a medical emergency at 104 Pleasant Ave. early Nov. 25. They found that Jesse Robbins, 53, suffered a suspected gunshot wound. He couldn't be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of Robbins’ death is undetermined. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office.