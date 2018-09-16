Gasconade man dies after truck overturns

GASCONADE - A 64-year-old man is dead after a single vehicle collision Saturday night, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Douglas Sarchette was travelling eastbound on Route C. After failing to stop at a stop sign, Sarchette crossed Route B and overturned after running into a ditch.

Sarchette was pronounced dead on the scene by an Ozark Central ambulance paramedic.