Gateway Arch Reopens After Shutdown Ends

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Tourists and employees are back at the Gateway Arch in St. Louis

With the partial government shutdown ending, the Arch opened Thursday morning to a small crowd.

That means about two-thirds of the 100 National Parks Service employees at the Arch and the adjacent Old Courthouse are receiving paychecks again. They had been on furlough since the government closed national parks when the shutdown began Oct. 1.

The Arch generally attracts between 2,000 and 4,000 visitors a day. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the numbers usually decline in the fall but officials are expecting a heavy turnout while the St. Louis Cardinals continue their postseason play.