Gathering Place Celebrates 10,000th Breakfast Served

COLUMBIA - A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Tuesday morning to celebrate the 10,000th breakfast served at the Gathering Place Bed and Breakfast.

MU's College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources is responsible for the operation of the business. The business is used as a teaching opportunity for hospitality management students.

The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Columbia Bed and Breakfast on South College Avenue.

Tours will follow the ribbon cutting.