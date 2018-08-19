Gathering Place for Seniors

So far the opening has been a success with about 150 different people visiting the Center. And some have even come back again.

Senior citizens age 60 and up can go to talk, drink coffee or eat a hot lunch in a spacious area with couches, red carpet and mirrors.

"This room is open right now from 8 to 4 and I know that people are always looking for a place to gather, to play cards, or dominoes, or just sit and have coffee and visit and that's what this room is for. It's for the seniors to come out and use the room," said center administrator Brenda Doyle.

There are two other senior centers in Jefferson City located on the east side of town. But this center hopes that being on the west side, more people will come out.

Reported by Jessica Daley