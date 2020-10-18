Gauging Impact of Child Abuse

It's a scary statistic; 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men are sexually abused by the age of 18, and that doesn't account for other physical or emotional abuse against children. One instance of abuse can affect a child well into adulthood.

"It can change the way they look at their world," said Kristi Turner, Rainbow House clinical coordinator.

"We know that most violence against children occurrs within the family," said Kim Anderson, social work professor.

Kristi Turner works at the rainbow house, and planned this discussion for experts, parents, and students.

"We hope to broaden people's awareness on working with survivors among people in the community," said Turner.

Kim Anderson helps do that at MU's school of social work. She gives presentations on childhood trauma to educate the public,

"But also to give hope to survivors that they can recover," Anderson said.

If survivors don't get treatment, problems from the abuse can linger long into adulthood, resulting in depression, anxiety, and difficulty trusting others.

"Often women will see these symptoms when their daughter reaches the age that they were abused," Turner said. "Childhood violence is something that can happen to anyone; it's not just someone else's problem."

Anderson hopes events like this one help survivors, and those close to them, learn to talk more openly about such a difficult experience. Rainbow House hosts monthly forums on children's safety and welfare. Below is a list of upcoming workshops, for more information and to RSVP, please call the Rainbow House at 573-474-6600 or 1-800-407-6600.