Gavins Point Dam Will Hit 160,000 CFS

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will increase releases from Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota to 160,000 cubic feet per second by Thursday.

The corps says the increases are necessary because of continued wet weather throughout the Missouri River Basin. More than 5 inches of rain fell in many areas of South Dakota through Tuesday, resulting in high inflows to the Oahe, Big Bend and Fort Randall reservoirs. High inflows are also anticipated for Gavins Point.

Officials said they're working with state and local emergency management teams to identify potential flood areas. Gavins Point will increase levels by 5,000 cfs per day, and will

remain at 160,000 cfs through August.