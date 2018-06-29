Gay Marriage Supporters Look to Next Session

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Marriage-equality supporters are looking to the new legislative session as their next best hope for Illinois to legalize same-sex marriage.

Supporters had hoped lawmakers would act before the lame-duck session ends Jan. 9.

A Senate committee voted in favor of a measure to allow gay marriage Thursday. But Senate Democrats delayed a floor vote because three supporters needed for passage were absent.

Sen. Heather Steans, the bill's sponsor, said a full Senate vote is possible Tuesday. But Senate President John Cullerton said it might be a few weeks.

Opponents, including a group of religious leaders, say the bill is an attack on their religious beliefs.