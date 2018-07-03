Gay Musician Working with Lutheran Church

But the 36-year-old conductor is looking forward to a more welcoming post. Nadeau's contract was not renewed when he refused to pledge celibacy, proclaim homosexuality a disorder and quit conducting a gay men's chorus. He's been hired as music director of First Lutheran Church in Mission Hills, Kansas. Nadeau moved to Kansas City to lead the Heartland Men's Chorus in 1998. Then he began working on the side at St. Agnes in Roeland Park, Kansas. The archbishop told him there was no problem with his directing of a gay chorus. But in 2003, a group of conservative parishioners began campaigning against Nadeau, and they gained the support of Monsignor Gary Applegate and the church's new leadership.