Gearing Up Cars for the Winter

COLUMBIA - MoDot released a video on YouTube recently helping drivers make sure their vehicles are ready for the winter months. The video covers a variety of topics regarding preparing cars and gives advice. MoDot encourages drivers to check for pressure in tires and their tread condition. Making sure your antifreeze, oil and windshield wiper fluid are all at their proper levels is also very important. The video also encourages drivers to prepare a emergency kit. Staying prepared is definitely key when "winterizing" a car.

Employees at Big O Tires in Columbia stressed the importance getting new wiper blades for the snow season. In regards to the emergency kit, the employees suggested a blanket, flashlight, road flares, and reflectors.

If you would like to view MoDot's video, you can view it at www.youtube.com/modotvideo