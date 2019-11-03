GED Graduation

Christin Terry dropped out of high school when she was 16 years old.

"I ended up having to pay rent. I was out on my own, and my boss said, 'Either work fulltime or quit,'" Terry recalled, "and I couldn't afford to quit."

She continued, "I thought I was queen of the world and could do anything I wanted. I thought I knew everything."

Thanks to Jefferson City's adult education program, students like Terry have a better chance to succeed when they complete their coursework and receive a General Equivalency Diploma.

"Now that I've finally got a GED, I'm starting to get callbacks for interviews for state jobs and such," she added.

Terry plans to attend college and open her own business, which pleases her parents.

"'It's about time,' is what they say," she said. "They've been trying to get me to go to school or get my GED and finally I did, so they're pretty proud now."

About 180 students have graduated since last July, and about 20 came to Wednesday night's ceremony.