Gender-neutral restrooms now available at Southeast Missouri State
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Southeast Missouri State University is offering gender-neutral bathrooms at the request of gay rights leaders.
The Southeast Missourian reports the LGBT Advisory Board and the LGBT Advocacy Committee came up with a plan to create 35 of the restrooms around campus for about $60 to $70 each.
Eric Mahnken, former president of PRIDE and member of the LGBT Advisory Board, says the process was "as easy as just changing the sign on the door."
The LGBT Advisory Board hopes the effort will open doors for future changes around campus. One of its more recent projects is trying to get preferred names on student IDs and class rosters rather than using certain students' birth names.
