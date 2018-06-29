Gene McArtor Named Don Faurot Sportsperson Of The Year

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Kiwanis Club presented its 24th annual Don Faurot Sportsperson of the Year honor to former University of Missouri baseball coach Gene McArtor.

McArtor became the head coach of the Tigers in 1974 and remained at the helm for 21 years.

In his time, he led the school to 733 wins and two Big Eight championships.

He also played for Missouri as a first baseman from 1961-1963.

Although he's no longer a part of the program, McArtor remains a part of the game.

He is now the national coordinator of Baseball Umpires for the NCAA, and will soon be selecting the umpires for the College World Series in Omaha.

McArtor received the recognition for his years of contributions to the Columbia sporting community.