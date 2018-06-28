General Assembly wraps up on eve of historic special session

1 month 1 week 4 days ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 3:20:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in Top Stories
By: David Estrada, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY – Before they can begin their special session looking into scandals involving Gov. Eric Greitens, Missouri lawmakers much wrap up their regular business.

A Historic Special Session

At 6:30 p.m. on Friday, the legislators will go into a special session, the first in the history of the state to be called by lawmakers and not the governor himself.

"The special session is limited solely to any resolutions regarding discipline of Governor Greitens," said Gina Mitten, D-St. Louis, a member of the House Special Investigative Committee.

During the special session, Mitten said, the work will mainly be focused on that committee.

"Our constitutional process is that disciplinary actions begin in the House, and depending on what that is, if it were to arise to impeachment, the Senate would then have the opportunity, or is required to pick seven eminent jurists, which would be circuit and appellate court judges," she said.

The special session can only last 30 days. During that time, Mitten said, she does not anticipate legislators would have to go to the floor every day, although they might take part in some technical sessions.

"My suspicion is that we probably won't have a full session unless or until some sort of disciplinary resolution or articles come out of the committee," she said.

Evaluating the Current Session

Lawmakers have until 6:00 p.m. Friday to pass bills, and those not voted on by that deadline will die as the regular session comes to a close.

"It's been incredibly challenging, given the issues around the governor and still trying to do what the people sent us here to do," said House Minority Leader Rep. Gail McCann Beatty, D-Kansas City.

Sen. Brian Munzlinger, R-Williamstown, however, said the session has gone "amazingly well."

"We have been able to function very well, got a lot of issues covered. I am looking forward to the end of it though," he said.

Both lawmakers said it is hard to know what bills will get passed the last day of the session. They say they're happy with some of what's passed already.

"We did some good things as it related to the budget. The higher ed did not take the huge cuts that the governor recommended," Beatty said. "We were able to put some dollars back into the transportation for K-12, not as much as we needed to."

Beatty said lawmakers passed a bill she proposed to promote transparency in the state legislature, after the legislature discovered "tax payers' dollars were being spent on judgments and settlements, many of them related to sexual harassment issues, discrimination issues."

"I filled a bill that would require the attorney general to alert the legislature every time these judgments and settlements are paid out, so that the legislature can track those," she said.

Munzlinger said, because agriculture is the largest industry in the state, one the main accomplishments of the current session related to that area.

He said the measure, passed Thursday morning, classifies urban and community gardens as agricultural and horticultural property for the purpose of taxation, includes honey bees as livestock for the purposes of the state sales tax law, and repeals a yield tax on certain cuttings made on forest croplands, among other things.

"It's an omnibus bills, so it actually includes a lot of different issues," he said.

As for the upcoming 100th General Assembly to start in January, Beatty and Munzlinger have some bills in mind.

Beatty said, "I think we absolutely need to take a comprehensive look at ethics reform. If we've learned nothing else out of this session, and with this current governor, is a simple lobbyists-give ban is not enough. Our constituents have been telling us this for some time, and it's time for us to address that."

Munzlinger said, "I think there is a lot of tort reform issues that are hurting our business and industry here in Missouri. We've got transportation issues, we can't have economic development without good infrastructure, that infrastructure part of that is transportation, part of it is broadband."

More News

Grid
List

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
34 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman who briefly... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 96°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
3pm 96°
4pm 98°
5pm 93°
6pm 93°