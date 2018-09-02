General Motors Launches Strike

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

WENTZVILLE (AP) - General Motors workers in both the St. Louis and Kansas City areas are on the picket line today, now that a deadline has passed for a contract with the United Auto Workers. The UAW says it has launched a nationwide strike of GM plants, including those in Wentzville, near St. Louis, and in Kansas City, Kansas. The UAW had extended its contract for nine days after it expired on September 14th, but the negotiations became bogged down yesterday, apparently over the union's quest to protect jobs by getting the company to guarantee that new vehicles would be built in U.S. factories. The union hasn't called a nationwide strike during contract negotiations since 1976, when Ford Motor Company plants were shut down.