General Motors to invest $1.5 billion in Missouri plant
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — General Motors plans to invest $1.5 billion in truck production at a suburban St. Louis plant.
GM President Mark Reuss joined Missouri elected officials on Friday to announce the Wentzville plant expansion. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says GM is promising to keep 4,000 jobs at the site. GM's website says about 4,300 employees work there currently.
The announcement comes less than two months after GM workers nationwide ended a contentious 40-day strike with an agreement that included a commitment by GM to invest in Wentzville to make the "next generation" of GM's midsize pickup trucks.
