Generating Heat in During Power Outage

"They can't cook nothing without electric stoves so they need lunch meat to get by and sandwiches and we're hoping we can really help them with that," he continued.

Many people in towns like Westphalia that are still without power are staying with relatives. Ameren U-E says it could take until sometime Wednesday to restore power to all parts of the state.

Without power, the Fennewald's say the town is virtually deserted.

"In the whole town of Westphalia, there's nobody, it's kind of a ghost town right now," Jim Fennewald said.

However, if neighbors come back needing heat, Jim's generator will save the day.

"If somebody needs power, needs a generator, we will help them out," he said.

Both men agree this is the longest power outage they've ever seen, but they're prepared to weather the storm with a little help.

The company estimates fewer than 200 customers around Westphalia are still without power.