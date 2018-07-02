Genetic Counselor to Talk about Women's Risk for Breast Cancer

COLUMBIA - Women in Mid-Missouri have an opportunity to learn more about their risk of developing breast cancer Tuesday night at the ARC in Columbia.

The program starts at 7:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

A certified genetic counselor with Ellis Fischel Cancer Center will lead the program. The Center says all women are at risk for developing breast cancer, but knowing more about the risk can save lives.