George H.W. Bush flies back to capital for final salute

1 day 1 hour 13 minutes ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 11:43:00 AM CST December 03, 2018 in News
By: Juan Lozano, Nomaan Merchant, Darlene Superville

HOUSTON (AP) — Sent off with a 21-gun salute, George H.W. Bush left his beloved Texas for the final time Monday, headed to Washington as the nation paid tribute to the 41st president for a lifetime of public service that began in the Navy during World War II, ended with four years as president and was characterized throughout by what admirers say was decency, generosity and kindness.

A long motorcade accompanied the hearse carrying Bush's remains from a Houston funeral home to nearby Ellington Field for the trip to the nation's capital on an aircraft that often serves as Air Force One. Military artillery fired the salute, and servicemen carried the casket to the plane.

Former President George W. Bush, the eldest of the four Bush sons, and his wife, Laura, along with brother Neil Bush and his family, boarded the plane for the cross-country trip to Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.

On Sunday, students, staff and visitors had flocked to Bush's presidential library on the campus of Texas A&M University, with thousands of mourners paying their respects at a weekend candlelight vigil at a nearby pond and others contributing to growing flower memorials at Bush statues at both the library and a park in downtown Houston.

"I think he was one of the kindest, most generous men," said Marge Frazier, who visited the downtown statue on Sunday while showing friends from California around.

A similar outpouring is anticipated in Washington this week during the state funeral for Bush, who died late Friday at his home in Houston. He was 94.

Bush, who was president from 1989 to 1993, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda for a ceremony and public visitation from Monday through Wednesday. An invitation-only funeral service is set for Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are to attend. Bush's family has not said who will speak at the service. Former President Jimmy Carter also will be there.

Afterward, Bush will be returned to Houston to lie in repose at St. Martin's Episcopal Church before burial Thursday at his family plot on the library grounds. His final resting place will be alongside Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years who died in April, and Robin Bush, the daughter they lost to leukemia in 1953 at age 3.

Bush's casket was to arrive in Washington on Monday afternoon aboard the U.S. military airplane. The crew was tasked by Trump with carrying out "Special Air Mission 41," a reference to Bush's place in the roster of America's presidents.

Retired Gen. Colin Powell, who as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was Bush's top military adviser, said Bush was the "perfect American" for serving his country in so many different capacities and should be remembered for "a life of quality, a life of honor, a life of honesty, a life of total concern for the American people."

"He was a patriot. He demonstrated that in war, he demonstrated that in peace. He was able to demonstrate that in his four years of service," Powell said on ABC's "This Week."

Trump has ordered the federal government closed Wednesday for a national day of mourning. Flags on public buildings are flying at half-staff for 30 days out of respect for Bush.

Trump, who has not always uttered kind words about the Bush family, offered nothing but praise in the hours after the former president's death was announced.

"He was just a high-quality man who truly loved his family," Trump said Saturday while in Argentina. "One thing that came through loud and clear, he was very proud of his family and very much loved his family. So he was a terrific guy and he'll be missed."

Bush's passing puts him back in the Washington spotlight after more than two decades living the relatively low-key life of a former president. His death also reduces membership in the exclusive ex-presidents' club to four: Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

One of Bush's major achievements was assembling the international military coalition that liberated the tiny, oil-rich nation of Kuwait from invading neighbor Iraq in 1991. The war lasted just 100 hours. He also presided over the end of the Cold War between the United States and the former Soviet Union.

A humble hero of World War II, Bush was just 20 when he survived being shot down during a bombing run over Japan. He joined the Navy when he turned 18.

Shortly before leaving the service, he married his 19-year-old sweetheart, Barbara Pierce, and forged a 73-year union that was the longest presidential marriage in U.S. history until her death. Bush enrolled at Yale University after military service, becoming a scholar-athlete and captaining the baseball team to two College World Series before graduating Phi Beta Kappa after just 2½ years.

After moving to Texas to work in the oil business, Bush turned his attention to politics in the 1960s. He was elected to the first of two terms in Congress in 1967. He would go on to serve as ambassador to the United Nations and China, head of the CIA and chairman of the Republican National Committee before being elected to two terms as Ronald Reagan's vice president.

Soon after he reached the height of his political popularity following the liberation of Kuwait, with public approval ratings that are the envy of today's politicians, the U.S. economy began to sour and voters began to believe that Bush, never a great communicator - something even he acknowledged - was out of touch with ordinary people.

He was denied a second term by then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton, who would later become a close friend. The pair worked together to raise tens of millions of dollars for victims of a 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami and Hurricane Katrina, which swamped New Orleans and the Gulf Coast in 2005.

"Who would have thought that I would be working with Bill Clinton of all people?" he joked in 2005.

In a recent essay, Clinton declared of Bush: "I just loved him."

More News

Grid
List

2 men in custody in connection with 2004 homicide
2 men in custody in connection with 2004 homicide
TROY (AP) — Fourteen years after an eastern Missouri man was shot to death, two men are now in custody... More >>
4 minutes ago Tuesday, December 04 2018 Dec 4, 2018 Tuesday, December 04, 2018 12:52:00 PM CST December 04, 2018 in News

Beulah man arrested after shooting man in stomach
Beulah man arrested after shooting man in stomach
PHELPS COUNTY - A suspect is in custody Tuesday for allegedly shooting a man in the stomach. David Gates,... More >>
55 minutes ago Tuesday, December 04 2018 Dec 4, 2018 Tuesday, December 04, 2018 12:01:00 PM CST December 04, 2018 in News

5.1 million pounds of beef added to recall due to salmonella
5.1 million pounds of beef added to recall due to salmonella
(CNN) -- JBS Tolleson Inc. is recalling more than 5.1 million pounds of raw beef products that may be tainted... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, December 04 2018 Dec 4, 2018 Tuesday, December 04, 2018 10:04:00 AM CST December 04, 2018 in News

Trucker hauling burgers enters plea in crash that killed man
Trucker hauling burgers enters plea in crash that killed man
STRAFFORD (AP) — A trucker who was hauling more than 21,000 pounds of White Castle burgers when his rig overturned... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, December 04 2018 Dec 4, 2018 Tuesday, December 04, 2018 9:49:00 AM CST December 04, 2018 in News

GM's restructuring was tough. Ford's could be even harder
GM's restructuring was tough. Ford's could be even harder
(CNN) -- General Motors has already announced plant closings and big job cuts. Ford could be next. Ford (... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, December 04 2018 Dec 4, 2018 Tuesday, December 04, 2018 9:37:33 AM CST December 04, 2018 in News

New scooter company arrives in Jefferson City
New scooter company arrives in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Spin scooters have arrived in Jefferson City. Amy Schroeder, the community relations manager for Jefferson City... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, December 04 2018 Dec 4, 2018 Tuesday, December 04, 2018 7:31:00 AM CST December 04, 2018 in News

Police chief apologizes to rape victims and vows reforms in response to CNN investigation
Police chief apologizes to rape victims and vows reforms in response to CNN investigation
(CNN) -- The police chief in Springfield, Missouri, has apologized to the city's sexual assault victims and ordered changes in... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 10:39:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in News

Jefferson City bicentennial bridge receives private donation
Jefferson City bicentennial bridge receives private donation
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City council discussed the agreement Monday night to approve private funding for the bicentennial bridge.... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 8:47:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in News

Two accused of stealing neighbor's holiday deal
Two accused of stealing neighbor's holiday deal
FULTON - Porch pirates struck in Fulton last week amid Cyber Monday deals and holiday season sales. A woman,... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 7:01:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in News

Trump to visit Missouri for conference on crime
Trump to visit Missouri for conference on crime
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to visit Missouri for a conference on crime. According to... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 5:41:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in News

Adopt-a-Family program still needs help before Christmas
Adopt-a-Family program still needs help before Christmas
FULTON – Officials from a Fulton nonprofit expressed concern Monday that there are still 103 children unadopted for the annual... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 5:37:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in News

Mother accused of driving car into river pleads not guilty
Mother accused of driving car into river pleads not guilty
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A 26-year-old Missouri woman accused of driving her car into the Kansas River has pleaded not... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 4:27:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in News

Three men arrested for string of burglaries in Iberia, Brumley
Three men arrested for string of burglaries in Iberia, Brumley
TUSCUMBIA — Three men were arrested Sunday for a string of burglaries in the Iberia and Brumley areas, according to... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 4:01:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in News

Lawmakers pre-file HIV criminal code bills
Lawmakers pre-file HIV criminal code bills
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, and staff members for Rep. Tracy McCreery, D-St. Louis, pre-filed bills intended... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 3:58:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Kansas City man arrested after chase through two Mid-Missouri counties
Kansas City man arrested after chase through two Mid-Missouri counties
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Sunday against a man from Kansas City following a multi-county... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 3:53:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Liberty Bowl offers exposure for Mizzou
Liberty Bowl offers exposure for Mizzou
COLUMBIA - On New Year's Eve, the Missouri Tigers will travel to Memphis to play Oklahoma State in the 2018... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 3:32:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in News

TARGET 8: Columbia looks for new transmission line project plans, again
TARGET 8: Columbia looks for new transmission line project plans, again
COLUMBIA – After years of research, spending millions of dollars and even a public vote, the city of Columbia is... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 3:21:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in News

UPDATED: Columbia City Council approves $1 billion dollar stormwater plan
UPDATED: Columbia City Council approves $1 billion dollar stormwater plan
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved a sewer plan on Monday that's estimated to cost more than $1 billion... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 2:42:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 30°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
1pm 30°
2pm 30°
3pm 31°
4pm 30°